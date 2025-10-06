20 TN districts without proper child welfare panels months after state-level selection move

More than two months after forming a new state-level selection committee to appoint members to Child Welfare Committees (CWCs), the Tamil Nadu government has left over 20 districts without fresh panels, raising concern among child rights activists and legal experts.

Four districts -- Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Villupuram and Virudhunagar -- have no CWCs at all, while several others are functioning with expired terms extended for months.

CWCs, established under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, are quasi-judicial bodies that decide on the care, protection, rehabilitation and reintegration of children in need. They handle sensitive cases, from sending children to safe shelters to monitoring care institutions.

“For over six months now, four districts have been functioning without dedicated committees. In Villupuram, for instance, cases are handled by the Kallakurichi CWC, forcing members to travel one or two days a week and stretching resources across districts. This inevitably affects the quality and speed of decisions concerning vulnerable children,” said Zahiruddin Mohammed, former CWC chairperson and petitioner in related public interest litigations before the Madras High Court.

Sources in the Social Defence Department said members handling cases in neighbouring districts are not given any travel allowance or compensation, further discouraging effective oversight.

Earlier, CWCs were appointed by district-level committees, but the process faced criticism for delays and inconsistent candidate screening.

The state shifted to a centralised, state-level selection committee this year to ensure transparency and uniform quality.

Officials said the committee has already screened applicants and submitted recommendations, but appointments remain pending. Tenures of committees in 17 districts -- including Dindigul, Tiruchy, Ramanathapuram, Kallakurichi and Chengalpattu -- have been extended; some since April.

Under law, the member-secretary of the selection panel is expected to begin the appointment process six months before a panel’s term ends, and the government must finalise new members within three months of receiving recommendations.

When contacted, officials from the Directorate of Child Welfare and Special Services said verification of shortlisted candidates is ongoing and appointments are likely “within a month.”

However, child rights advocates say the delay undermines the very purpose of having a state-level selection mechanism and leaves hundreds of at-risk children in limbo.