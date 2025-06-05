200 Opposition MPs to Urge PM Modi for Special Session Over Recent Kashmir Incidents

More than 200 lawmakers from the Opposition from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will write to the Prime Secretary Narendra Modi to demand a special session of the Parliament to examine issues related to the Pahalgam attack 2025 as well as Operation Sindoor.

The move follows 20 high-ranking leaders, including two leaders of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool's Abhishek Banerjee wrote the PM asking for an extra sessi

The government has stated that it will not be holding any special session. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju announced that the monsoon session would begin on July 21 and will end on the 12th of August. Lok Sabha authorities told HT that there isn't any announcement for a special session.

In response to the announcement of the government the Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien said, "TMC has looked over the announcements in the past and the typical session is announced 19 days prior to the date for its start. This time they made the announcement 47 days earlier. So scared!

If they are able to make an announcement about that they will be announcing Monsoon Session, why not to have a Opposition MPs Modi letter or special Parliament session demand in June."

Functionaries discussed how they believe the demand for a separate session also has reopened the communication channel among Gandhi Banerjee and Gandhi. Banerjee. A top official said that Gandhi had a conversation with Banerjee who is currently on the delegation, and discussed the necessity of an approach that is joint to call for an open session.

Although TMC is not an official ally of the Congress however, discussions between the two top leaders could result in greater collaboration between both parties in the coming session.

