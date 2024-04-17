2024 Lok Sabha elections: Campaigning for first phase on April 19 ends

New Delhi: The last day of the campaigning for the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections which will take place on April 19 witnessed intense electioneering by the top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday.

As many as 102 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states and UTs will go to vote on April 19 - the first of the seven-phase election in the world's largest democracy.

The states and UTs in Phase 1 include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed public meetings in Assam's Nalbari and Agartala, unveiled BJP's "Viksit Vision" for the Northeast.

Congratulating people on Ram Navami and calling it a "historic occasion", PM Modi mentioned how, after a wait of 500 years, Lord Ram has finally graced the magnificent temple in Ayodhya.

"From a humble tent to this majestic abode, his blessings by the sun's rays mark a historic moment. Here in the sacred Northeast, where sunlight first touches, we witness this symbolic dawn of a new era. As the sun's rays illuminate, so does the resolve for a Viksit Tripura and a Viksit Bharat, propelling the nation forward on this auspicious day," said PM Modi.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who began the day by addressing a joint press meeting in Ghaziabad along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, also addressed public meetings in Karnataka.

"I am here to tell the unemployed youth of Karnataka, Congress party is going to do a historic work for you," he assured people in Mandya.

As per the Election Commission of India, the largest electorate in the world – 96.88 crore are registered to vote for the forthcoming general elections in India.

The commission has specifically asked all its observers to strictly ensure that polling stations contain all amenities for voters especially to combat heat.

"Silence period will begin from 6 PM today (April 17, 2024) for Coochbehar (SC), Alipurduars (ST), Jalpaiguri (SC) PCs of West Bengal where polling is scheduled on 19th April, 2024. During this time, Election campaigning is prohibited," posted Chief Electoral Office, West Bengal, on X.