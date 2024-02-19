2024 Lok Sabha polls will be Rashtraneeti V/s Rajaneeti: PM

New Delhi: Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi trying for the third consecutive term?

Addressing the national executive meeting of the BJP on Sunday which was attended nearly by 11,000 members of the party from across the country, Modi said he is seeking a third term not to enjoy power but to work for the nation.

“If I had thought of my home, it would not have been possible to build homes for crores of people," he said, adding that 10 years of unblemished governance and pulling 25 crore people out of poverty were no ordinary feat. The Prime Minister said he lives by the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and takes inspiration from him.

"I am not someone who lives for his own happiness. I am advocating for a third term for the BJP not for political gains but for the benefit of India. My efforts are dedicated to the people of India. The dreams of Indians are my commitments," he said. Modi said, "A senior leader once told me I had done enough as PM and CM, I should rest. But I am working for 'Rashtraneeti' not 'Rajneeti'."