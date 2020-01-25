21 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog
At least 21 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by several hours due to severe fog in several parts of northern India, officials said on Saturday.
According to northern railway officials, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express and Anand Vihar Sadbhawana Express were delayed by 6 hours, followed by Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express which is running behind its schedule by 3 hours and 30 minutes.
Even, Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express and Allahabad-New Delhi Padmavat Express were delayed by 2 hours and 30 minutes, Ahmedabad-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, Ahmedabad-Delhi Ashram Express, Vishakapatnam-New Delhi AP Express were delayed by several hours.
On Friday, 12 trains were delayed due to fog in several parts of northern India.
