220 Indians repatriated from Malaysia under Vande Bharat Mission

AMRITSAR: A special flight under Vande Bharat Mission brought back 220 stranded Indians from Malaysia to Punjab's Amritsar on Saturday.

As many as 5,80,000 Indians have been evacuated from different countries under the Vande Bharat Mission as of July 8, ministry of external affairs announced on Thursday.

Vande Bharat Mission is being carried out by the Indian government to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic.

The first phase of the mission commenced on May 7.