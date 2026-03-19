23 projects worth Rs 4.5K cr approved

Bhubaneswar: In a significant development, the Odisha government on Tuesday approved 23 industrial projects with a total investment of Rs 4,510.65 crore. These projects were approved at the 145th meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) held here under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Anu Garg.

According to an official statement, the approved projects are expected to generate 10,122 employment opportunities, significantly contributing to inclusive economic growth and reinforcing Odisha’s emergence as a leading industrial destination in eastern India.

“The approvals reflect the State’s strategic focus on employment-led industrialisation, sectoral diversification, and regional equity, aligned with the broader national vision of Purvodaya. By catalysing investments across both established and emerging sectors, Odisha continues to position itself as a key driver of industrial growth in the eastern region,” added the State government.

The approved projects span a wide spectrum of sectors, including wood-based Industries, Chemicals, Apparel, Technical Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Manufacturing, Aluminium Downstream Industries, Electrical Equipment, Steel & Metal Downstream Industries, Food Processing, Agro Processing, Gemstones & Jewellery, Infrastructure, IT & ITES, and Tourism & Hospitality. This diverse portfolio underscores the State’s commitment to building a resilient, sustainable, and innovation-driven industrial ecosystem.

These projects will be implemented across 11 districts—Balasore, Bolangir, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Khurda, Koraput, Puri, Sambalpur, and Sundargarh—ensuring balanced regional development and deeper industrial penetration across the State.

The major investment proposals are in Koraput with an investment of Rs 870.82 crore, generating 1,000 employment opportunities; a tile adhesives manufacturing unit in Balasore; a pharmaceutical product manufacturing unit in Cuttack with an investment of Rs 236.90 crore, generating 549 jobs; a Sulphuric Acid Plant in Jagatsinghpur with an investment of Rs 425 crore; and a grain-based ethanol unit along with a co-generation power plant in Kalahandi.

“Aligned with the vision of Samruddha Odisha 2036, these approvals mark another significant step towards transforming Odisha into a leading industrial and economic powerhouse of eastern India, contributing meaningfully to India’s growth story,” noted the State government.