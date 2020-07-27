27-year-old doctor dies after month-long struggle

New Delhi: After a month-long struggle, a 27-year-old doctor has succumbed to the deadly novel coronavirus at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) in New Delhi. Joginder Chaudhary had been battling the infection since June 28 after he was tested positive a day earlier.

He was a junior resident and worked on an ad hoc basis at the Delhi government-run Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar (BSA) Medical Hospital and College since October 2019. He worked in the flu clinic and then in its casualty ward until he developed a fever on June 23. Chaudhary got himself tested as two of his colleagues had tested positive for COVID-19.

Four days later, he also tested positive and was admitted to the BSA hospital, where he complained about the difficulty in breathing. A day later, he was admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP). However, his condition became critical and was later admitted to SGRH, said Rameshwar Sanghwa, Joginder's uncle, who is a nursing officer at BSA.

"Joginder was admitted to BSA hospital on June 27, but the doctors there said that his condition was critical. He was shifted to LNJP hospital. On June 30, doctors at LNJP told his father that he had to be put on a ventilator as he has developed a hole in his lung. He was admitted to SGRH on July 7," said Sanghwa.

The doctors at SGRH said that Joginder's condition was already critical but started deteriorating further three days ago.

"He was intubated. His blood pressure was going down. He was also diagnosed with emphysema (a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and complained of extreme difficulty in breathing," a doctor at the hospital said on the condition of anonymity. Talking more about Joginder, Sanghwa told IANS that the doctor came from a very humble background.

"He was the only earning member of the family and belonged to a village in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh. Parents and two younger siblings survive him. His father, Rajinder Chaudhary, owns a small portion of land in which he does farming," he said.