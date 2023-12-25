28 MLAs take oath as ministers in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal : A total of 28 MLAs on Monday took oath as ministers in the new cabinet of Madhya Pradesh headed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The swearing-in ceremony was conducted by Governor Mangubhai Patel at Raj Bhavan. Of these, 18 MLAs, including Kailash Vijayvargiya and Prahlad Singh Patel took oath as ministers, while six as Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and four as Ministers of State.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and two deputy chief ministers – Jagdish Deveda and Rajendra Shukla were administered oath on December 13. The BJP has retained over six ministers of the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led regime.

Kunwar Vijay Shah, Tulsi Ram Silawat, Aidal Singh Kansana, Govind Singh Rajput, Vishwas Sarang, Pradhuman Singh Tomar and Inder Singh Parmar also took oath as ministers in the state cabinet. They were ministers in Chouhan's cabinet as well.

Other MLAs who were elevated as ministers in CM Mohan Yadav's cabinet are -- Rakesh Singh, Uday Pratap Singh, Sampatiya Uikey, Nirmala Bhuriya, Narayan Singh Kushwah, Nagar Singh Chouhan, Rakesh Shukla, Chaitanya Kashyap and Karan Singh Verma.

Krishna Gaur, Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi, Dilip Jaiswal, Gautam Tetwal, Lakhan Patel and Narayan Singh Pawar have been made Ministers of State (Independent Charge).

Four MLAs who took oath as Ministers of State are Narendra Shivaji Patel, Pratima Bagri, Ahirwar Dileep, and Radha Singh. The BJP won the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election by bagging 163 of the total 230 seats, while the Congress won 66.

"The new cabinet will work for the betterment of the state under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda and state party chief V.D. Sharma," CM Mohan Yadav said.