28-year Bangladeshi woman, residing illegally in India for six years, deported
New Delhi : A Bangladeshi migrant woman, living in the country illegally for the past six years has been apprehended and deported back, the Delhi Police's Anti-Narcotics unit said on Friday.
The Delhi Police said that the 28-year-old woman, originally a native of Narail district in Bangladesh, sneaked into the country six years ago and was residing with fake and forged documents in metropolitan cities including Delhi and Mumbai.
The South West District branch said that it has deported an illegal Bangladeshi migrant woman named Sonali Shekh, a resident of Singasholpur village in Narail district.
"She was residing for six years in the country and living in cities like Mumbai and Delhi," it added.
The move to deport the Bangladeshi woman comes on the back of a heightened drive across the country to identify and send back such illegal migrants.
BJP-ruled states including Assam and Maharashtra have already announced stern measures against infiltration attempts by illegal Bangladeshis and also deported a couple of them recently.
Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma government deported five Bangladeshi nationals a couple of days ago, while the Maharashtra government recently announced a crackdown on illegal migrants and called for their deportation from Mumbai and other districts of the state.
"Each day, 10 to 20 Bangladeshi nationals are trying to enter India due to the economic challenges in their country. We are implementing strict measures to curb such infiltration," the Assam CM stated.
Bangladesh has been beset with huge political and social turmoil, ever since the forced ouster of its Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The crisis has further escalated under the Muhammad Yunus regime, owing to the latter's failure and fiasco in handling the country’s economy, thereby leading to a deep downturn.