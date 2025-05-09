Can't even take name of PM Modi: Pak lawmaker calls Shehbaz Sharif 'coward'

New Delhi: The Pakistan government and its Army have found themselves at the receiving end of their citizens and Parliamentarians, after getting beaten in the war of nerves with their Indian counterpart and also losing face globally, over their brazen support to terror.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif faced major embarrassment after a Parliamentarian in his country called him out over his "cowardice", saying the former couldn't stand up to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi.

The video of the Pakistani lawmaker making personal remarks on the Sharif has gone viral on social media and is evoking many likes and comments.

"Pakistan PM is a coward, he can't even take the name of Narendra Modi," the MP is heard saying in the video.

He made the statement while speaking in Pakistan Parliament, a day after its Army launched a volley of missiles and drones on India, however, utterly failing to hit any intended targets.

This is not the first time that the Pakistan PM has found himself in the crosshairs of the public.

Recently, Sharif was trolled by citizens when he addressed a press conference after India hit multiple targets inside Pakistan.

Many netizens poked fun at him and mocked his "weak" appearance and body language.

"PM Shahbaz is looking underconfident and weak, it's not a good look. Just saying," a Pakistani X user posted.

On Thursday, a Pakistani parliamentarian elicited national attention as he sought Allah's blessings for saving their lives, in the wake of growing hostilities with India.

Tahir Iqbal, a Pakistani Parliamentarian, broke down literally while speaking on Indian strikes. His voice trembled, his gestures showed fear and panic, while he choked multiple times as he spoke.

Speaking in the House on Thursday, he said, "I pray that Allah protects Pakistanis."