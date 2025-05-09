Digital Expert Jaspreet Bindra: Operation Sindoor Sparks Cyber War Fueled by Deepfakes and Disinformation

As India launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation to the deadly terrorist ambush in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of Indian soldiers, an equally intense battle began unfolding online. This cyber war—fought with deepfakes, doctored visuals, and misinformation—is emerging as a major threat, blurring the lines between truth and propaganda in a region already on edge.

In the aftermath of the military operation, social media platforms were inundated with a flood of manipulated videos and AI-generated content, many of which went viral before they could be verified. These ranged from visuals falsely claiming to depict Indian airstrikes over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to dramatic footage of explosions passed off as recent attacks—when in fact they originated from unrelated global events.

For instance, one video that was widely shared claimed to show a Pakistani strike on an Indian army post. On closer examination by fact-checkers, it turned out to be a clip from the 2020 Beirut Port explosion. Another viral video, alleged to be from an Indian offensive, was revealed to be old footage from Israeli strikes on Gaza. Such content is often designed to provoke emotional reactions, fuel nationalistic fervor, and destabilise narratives on both sides of the border.

What makes this wave of misinformation especially dangerous is the use of advanced generative technologies such as GANs (Generative Adversarial Networks), which can create photo-realistic fake content with remarkable ease and speed. These deepfakes are becoming increasingly difficult to detect, posing serious risks to national security, public discourse, and democratic institutions.

Experts warn that the growing sophistication of such technologies calls for an urgent, coordinated response. MrJaspreet Bindra, a digital transformation expert, speaks to The Hans India, underscoring the need for a holistic approach to counter the menace of synthetic media:

“Technology, regulation, education and social action must join forces to tackle this serious problem. We must become savvy media consumers and question the authenticity of any suspicious content.”

Bindra’s assessment points to a broader strategy that extends beyond just deploying tech tools. He advocates for stringent policy frameworks at both national and international levels, increased investment in AI-powered detection mechanisms, and collective responsibility among social media platforms, governments, and civil society.

Equally crucial is the role of education. Bindra and other experts believe media literacy must become an integral part of school and college curricula, enabling young people and digital natives to recognise manipulation and misinformation from an early age.

Operation Sindoor, while a physical demonstration of India's military resolve, has inadvertently spotlighted a new frontier of warfare—where narratives, emotions, and perceptions are weaponized. The battle is no longer limited to borders or battlefields. In the age of AI and viral misinformation, the fight for truth and trust has moved online, and it is one that will define how future conflicts are understood and remembered.