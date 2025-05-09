Live
Mahindra Group Praises Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor
Highlights
Mahindra Group shows deep respect for the bravery and precision of the Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor.
The Mahindra Group posted on X (formerly Twitter) saying they have great respect and admiration for the Indian Armed Forces. They praised the bravery and precision shown by the forces during Operation Sindoor.
The company wrote:
“We at the Mahindra Group stand in admiration and deep respect for the bravery and precision demonstrated by the Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor.”
"Under the decisive leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India has sent a clear and powerful message: our nation will not tolerate acts of terror on our soil or threats to our people," it further added.
This message was shared on May 8, 2025 from their official handle @MahindraRise.
May 8, 2025
