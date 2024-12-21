3 cyber fraudsters posing as CBI officers nabbed

New Delhi : Three cyber fraudsters who duped a family of Rs 5 lakh by posing as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers have been arrested, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Satish Kumar Yadav (28), Sunil Kumar (34), and Shivam (27), were appre-hended from Gurgaon on Thursday, they said.

"A resident of south Delhi's CR Park filed a complaint stating that her husband received a message from an individual claiming to be a CBI inspector. The fraudster alleged that their son was involved in a rape case and demanded Rs 5 lakh for his release," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said.

The officer further said that in panic, the family transferred the amount, only to later discover that their son was safe and innocent.

The police said that a case was registered in the matter and a probe launched. "Analysis of financial transactions revealed that the stolen money was transferred to multiple bank accounts in Bikaner and Jaipur to evade detection but the team traced the suspects and apprehended them in Gurgaon," said the DCP.

During interrogation, the accused men confessed to their crimes, the police said, adding that Yadav orchestrated the scam by arranging mule accounts, while Kumar and Shivam used the funds for per-sonal expenses and credit card payments.

Police recovered five mobile phones, two debit cards, and froze Rs 2.11 lakh in bank accounts of the accused, they said.