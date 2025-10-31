3-day RSS executive body meet begins

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s annual national executive meeting began in Jabalpur on Thursday, with a functionary saying that the three-day event will focus on organising nationwide Hindu conferences. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale inaugurated the programme, Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal, after which participants paid respects to departed figures like former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren and Bollywood actor Asrani.

With the Sangh having entered its 101st year, discussions will include a review of the upcoming centenary celebrations, the ‘Panch Parivartan’ (five transformations) initiative, according to the RSS. Under the RSS centenary year initiative, the organisation aims to hold more than 1 lakh Hindu conferences across the nation, another Sangh functionary said. The meeting at Kachnar City in Jabalpur’s Vijay Nagar will continue till November 1.