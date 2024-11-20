Live
Just In
3 forest staffers suspended for elephant deaths
Three forest personnel were suspended following the electrocution of three elephants in Sambalpur district, officials said on Tuesday.
Bhubaneswar: Three forest personnel were suspended following the electrocution of three elephants in Sambalpur district, officials said on Tuesday.
The Forest department also recommended action against two senior officers, and one of them was asked to explain why the government would not act against him, they said.Two full-grown female elephants and a calf died after coming in contact with live wires laid by poachers in Naktideul range of the Rairakhol forest division in the early hours of Monday.
Two suspected poachers have been detained, while a search is underway for two other accused. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Susanta Nanda attributed the deaths to negligence and lack of vigilance by forest personnel, warning of strict actions against those responsible.An investigation is underway into the incident, he said.