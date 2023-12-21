Live
Just In
3 soldiers killed, 3 injured in encounter in J&K's Poonch
Three soldiers were killed and 3 others injured in a terrorist attack on their vehicle amid in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in J&K's Poonch on Thursday, officials said.
Jammu: Three soldiers were killed and 3 others injured in a terrorist attack on their vehicle amid in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in J&K's Poonch on Thursday, officials said.
"An operation was being conducted in general area of DKG (Dera ki Gali), Thanamandi, Rajouri since the night of December 20, 2023 .
"At approximately 3:45 p.m. today, two army vehicles carrying troops were moving to the operational site, and fired upon by the terrorists.
"The fire was immediately retaliated upon by own troops. In the ongoing operation, own troops sustained 3 fatal and 3 non-fatal casualties," a defence statement said.
"Operation is in progress.Further details are being ascertained," it added.
A defence spokesman had earlier said that following hard intelligence, a joint operation was launched against the terrorists in Dera Ki Gali area of Poonch, contact with the terrorists was established on Thursday evening and an encounter is now going on in the area.