31 Naxalites, 2 Security Personnel Killed In Major Chhattisgarh Encounter

A significant counter-insurgency operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district resulted in 31 Naxalites and two security personnel losing their lives on Sunday. The fierce encounter, which took place in the forests of Indravati National Park, also left two security force members injured.

Inspector General of Bastar, P Sundarraj, confirmed the death toll of Naxalites, stating that all bodies have been recovered and efforts are underway to identify them. Among the security casualties, one belonged to the District Reserve Guard and another to the Special Task Force, according to senior police officials.

The clash erupted during a morning anti-Naxalite operation conducted by a joint team of various security forces. In the aftermath, authorities recovered a substantial cache of weapons, including AK-47s, SLR rifles, INSAS rifles, .303 rifles, BGL launchers, and explosive materials from the encounter site.

The injured security personnel, reported to be in stable condition, are being transferred to a specialized medical facility for advanced treatment. Additional forces have been deployed to the area as search operations continue in the forest region.