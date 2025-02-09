Live
- Apex Mizoram civil society body opposes handing over state's lone airport to IAF
- Pregnant Woman Suffers Miscarriage After Sexual Assault, Push From Moving Train In Tamil Nadu
- Delhi's New Chief Minister To Take Oath After PM Modi's US Visit, BJP Mulls Top Contenders
- 31 Naxalites, 2 Security Personnel Killed In Major Chhattisgarh Encounter
- Food Delivery Agent Leads Armed Attack On Customer's Home After Missed Call In Delhi
- Home Guard and son found dead in Yeleru canal in Anakapalli
- Here’s what Ananya Panday is gorging on guilt free in Chennai
- North Korean leader says US causing 'conflicting structure,' vows to bolster nuclear forces
- Nuclear plants to power railways: Ashwini Vaishnaw
- WPL 2025: All-rounder Deepti Sharma to lead UP Warriorz
Just In
31 Naxalites, 2 Security Personnel Killed In Major Chhattisgarh Encounter
- Major gunfight in Bijapur's Indravati National Park leaves 31 Naxalites and two security forces dead, with significant weapons recovery.
- Two other personnel injured as anti-Naxal operation continues.
A significant counter-insurgency operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district resulted in 31 Naxalites and two security personnel losing their lives on Sunday. The fierce encounter, which took place in the forests of Indravati National Park, also left two security force members injured.
Inspector General of Bastar, P Sundarraj, confirmed the death toll of Naxalites, stating that all bodies have been recovered and efforts are underway to identify them. Among the security casualties, one belonged to the District Reserve Guard and another to the Special Task Force, according to senior police officials.
The clash erupted during a morning anti-Naxalite operation conducted by a joint team of various security forces. In the aftermath, authorities recovered a substantial cache of weapons, including AK-47s, SLR rifles, INSAS rifles, .303 rifles, BGL launchers, and explosive materials from the encounter site.
The injured security personnel, reported to be in stable condition, are being transferred to a specialized medical facility for advanced treatment. Additional forces have been deployed to the area as search operations continue in the forest region.