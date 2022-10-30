369 Feet High Statue Of Lord Shiva Inaugurated In Rajasthan

A 369-foot-tall statue of Lord Shiva called the "Vishvas Swaroopam" was unveiled at Rajasthan's Nathdwara in Rajsamand. Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan, will dedicate the largest statue of Lord Shiva in existence. The Tat Padam Sansthan built the 369-foot-tall statue of Lord Shiva. This statue of Lord Shiva weighs over 30,000 tonnes.



Madan Paliwal, president of the Miraj Group and trustee of the Tat Padam Sansthan, who created the 369-foot-tall statue of Lord Shiva in Rajsamand, Rajasthan, said there would be religious and spiritual events there from October 29 to November 6 over the course of nine days. There are going to be cultural events. Morari Bapu would also recite Ram Katha during this time.

The 369-foot-tall monument of Lord Shiva erected on 51 Bigha Hill is seated in a meditative position. The highest Shiva statue in the world has a unique area of expertise. This 369-foot-tall monument, which has been erected with a lift, stairs, and devotee hall, will be the only one of its like in the entire world.

There are four lifts and three flights of steps within the tallest statue of Lord Shiva in the world. More than 300 artisans laboured arduously for 4 and a half years to build the statue. 3000 tonnes of steel, 2.5 lakh cubic tonnes of concrete, and 3000 tonnes of iron were utilised in this.

It is significant that Nathdwara, the site of the 369-foot-tall Lord Shiva monument that holds the world record, is around 45 kilometres from the city of Udaipur. The labour of creating idols is being done by our third generation, according to sculptor Naresh Kumawat. About 65 countries still benefit from his work.

His institute has produced both small and large sculptures in several nations, including Japan, Canada, and America. He was provided a structure by Madan Paliwal for creating the statue, and he more than lived up to his expectations. This Shiva statue is a topic of discussion right now in every country.