37% Indians face salary deduction amid Covid crisis

New Delhi : Income of over 37.6 per cent Indians has decreased as their salaries are being deducted amid ongoing second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, reveals IANS-CVoter Covid tracker survey.

This section of the group, however, said they are working under regulations and safety measures. A total of 6,872 people across the country were approached during the survey conducted in the past one week.



A total of 21.1 per cent people said their salary is same as like they were getting during normal days, but they are working under regulations and safety measures.



However, 10.9 per cent are completely laid off or out of work during the pandemic.



Of the total, 5.6 per cent Indians said they are still working from home with salary cut and their income has decreased. A total of 4 per cent Indians said they are still working from home with same salary and same income.



There was 3.7 per cent people who accepted that they were working under regulations and safety measures, but they have no income or salary.



Only 2.9 per cent people said they were not working from home but getting full salary. However, 1.6 per cent people said they were not working from home but were getting deducted salary.



The survey comes at a time when India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,78,94,800 with 21,14,508 active cases and 3,25,972 deaths so far.



India reported less than 2 lakh Covid-19 cases third day in a row, with 1,65,553 fresh cases recorded in the last 24 hours. In the same time span, 3,460 patients succumbed to the coronavirus, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.

