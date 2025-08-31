39 Ganesh puja pandals Put up in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: Dhenkanal district is celebrating eight-day Ganesh puja with traditional enthusiasm and fervour. The puja, which began on August 27, will continue till September 3. Theme-based puja pandals and attractive decorations are drawing huge crowds in Dhenkanal, Bhuban and Kamakshyanagar.

As many as 39 puja pandals have been erected in Dhenkanal municipality area. Thousands of devotees throng the puja pandals and participate in the rituals in the evening.

This year, Bajrang Club puja pandal is attracting many devotees. The puja pandal replicates the one at Dhoolpet in Hyderabad. The height of the idol is 17.5 feet, said Sandip Sarangi, a member of Bajrang Club.

The residents of Mahavir Bazaar have erected a pandal with 11-foot high Hanuman idol. Chandan Bazaar Jagannath Club has decorated Ganesh idol with coins worth Rs 42,000. Club president Amarendra Sahoo said, “We are organising Ganesh puja every year with cooperation and contribution of locals.”

Similarly, Tiger Club erected a beautiful pandal for 33rd time in Dhenkanal town. Joint Puja Committee president Sudhansu Dalei said Ganesh puja is becoming popular like Laxmi puja. ‘Prasad’ is served to devotees to promote brotherhood and harmony.