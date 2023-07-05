3,959 new TB cases reported in UP

Live
A 21-day campaign in Uttar Pradesh has identified 3,959 new TB cases in the state.
A total 87,686 sputum samples were tested between May 15 and June 6.
According to health department officials, the screening drive focused on areas from where TB or Covid-19 cases were reported in the last two years.
Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar, state TB officer, said: “Prison, old-age homes, brick kilns, factories, were included in the micro plan.”
Treatment of the new cases has begun and soon they will start getting Rs 500 monthly support for a nutritional diet.
“Unidentified TB patients pose a risk in two ways. First, their treatment is delayed, hence their condition worsens. Secondly, they can spread infection to others,” said Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general Association of International Doctors.
At present, the state has 3,01,789 TB patients under treatment.