  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

3,959 new TB cases reported in UP

3,959 new TB cases reported in UP
x
Highlights

A 21-day campaign in Uttar Pradesh has identified 3,959 new TB cases in the state.

Lucknow: A 21-day campaign in Uttar Pradesh has identified 3,959 new TB cases in the state.

A total 87,686 sputum samples were tested between May 15 and June 6.

According to health department officials, the screening drive focused on areas from where TB or Covid-19 cases were reported in the last two years.

Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar, state TB officer, said: “Prison, old-age homes, brick kilns, factories, were included in the micro plan.”

Treatment of the new cases has begun and soon they will start getting Rs 500 monthly support for a nutritional diet.

“Unidentified TB patients pose a risk in two ways. First, their treatment is delayed, hence their condition worsens. Secondly, they can spread infection to others,” said Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general Association of International Doctors.

At present, the state has 3,01,789 TB patients under treatment.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X