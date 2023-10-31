  • Menu
4 killed, 10 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J&K's Kupwara

Four persons on Tuesday were killed while 10 injured after the vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, an official said.

Srinagar: Four persons on Tuesday were killed while 10 injured after the vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, an official said.

According to the police, the driver lost control of the vehicle following which it fell into a gorge in Nawagabra area of Karnah in Kupwara district.

"The injured are being treated at a hospital in Tangdhar. A case has been registered in this incident," an official said.

