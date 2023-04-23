4 killed And 22 Injured In An Accident On Pune-Bangalore Highway

Early on Saturday morning in Pune, Maharashtra, a massive collision between a freight truck and a private bus resulted in four fatalities and 18 injuries. The incident happened in the village of Narhe in the Ambegaon neighbourhood of Pune, close to the Swami Narayan temple and the Navale Bridge section of the Pune-Bengaluru highway.



The luxury bus reportedly overturned as a result of the cargo truck's collision with it, which reports claim was carrying 31 sugar sacks at the time. Pune's Ambegaon neighbourhood.



A total of seven firefighting vehicles, including one rescue van and one rescue van from PMRDA, joined the rescue attempt as soon as firefighting teams arrived on the scene. The hurt people were quickly saved and taken to local hospitals for treatment. The accident's cause is currently being looked into.