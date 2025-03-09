Live
Just In
4 Workers Die of Suffocation In Water Tank In Mumbai Construction Site
- Four labourers died of suffocation while cleaning an underground water tank at Mumbai's Nagpada construction site.
- A fifth worker survived and is in stable condition as authorities investigate the incident.
Four labourers lost their lives due to suffocation on Sunday after entering an underground water tank for cleaning at a construction site in Mumbai's Nagpada area, according to police reports.
The tragedy occurred around 11:30 am when five contract workers descended into a tank at the under-construction building known as Bismillah Space. Upon entering the tank, the workers lost consciousness.
Witnesses at the location immediately contacted the fire brigade for help. Emergency responders rescued the workers and transported them to the nearby JJ Hospital, where medical staff pronounced four of them dead on arrival. The fifth labourer who was trapped alongside the others is reported to be in stable condition.
Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and police are currently at the site investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Authorities have initiated a formal investigation into the cause of the tragedy.