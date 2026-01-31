4-yr-old girl killed in leopard attack

A four-year-old girl was killed in a leopard attack in a village under the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district, officials said on Friday.

According to villagers, Anushka (4), daughter of Manoj, a resident of Mukhia Farm village under Rampurwa gram panchayat in the Nishangarha Range, was playing in the courtyard outside her house when a leopard emerged from a nearby sugarcane field and dragged her away in its jaws on Thursday evening.

Family members and villagers chased the animal after raising an alarm, following which the leopard dropped the child about 50 metres from the house and fled into the bushes near a canal, they said.

The injured girl was rushed to a hospital but she died on the way. A family member said injury marks were visible on her neck and nose.

Nishangarha Range Officer Surendra Srivastava said the girl died due to the leopard attack. A forest department team inspected the spot late at night.

He said the department provided Rs 10,000 as immediate financial assistance to the bereaved family for the last rites. Patrolling has been intensified in the area, with four teams deployed for continuous monitoring and villagers being sensitised.