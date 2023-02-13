4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Assam's Nagaon

Nagaon (Assam): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Assam's Nagaon on Sunday evening, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The earthquake occurred at 4.18 pm today, the NCS said. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on February 12, 2023, 16:18:17 IST, Lat: 26.10 & Long: 92.72, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nagaon, Assam, India," it said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier this month, an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hit Manipur's Ukhrul, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. The earthquake occurred at 6.14 am on February 4, the NCS said.