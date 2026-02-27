Vizag needs eco-tourism for corporate hotels: Bolisetty

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party senior leader and national convenor of Jal Biradari Bolisetty Satyanarayana opined that the government’s proposal to reclassify the Visakhapatnam Beach Road from Coastal Regulation Zone-3 to CRZ-2 is a foundation for ecological disaster.

Slamming the proposal which he believes would dilute the CRZ regulations, Satyanarayana strongly condemned the decision, stating it favours corporate hotels under the guise of tourism and destroys the livelihoods of local fishermen and tribal communities.

The JSP leader stated that the move is contrary to the vision of Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Environment K Pawan Kalyan.

“It is strange that while the Deputy Chief Minister is striving to protect nature through visionary programmes initiatives such as the ‘great green wall’ to combat climate change, other public representatives are making proposals in the Assembly for permanent environmental destruction in exchange for temporary investments,” he remarked.

Due to the negligence of GVMC and APPCB, the sea is already heavily polluted.

Allowing massive structures closer to the shore now will lead to an environmental catastrophe, Satyanarayana expressed concern.

While nations worldwide are shielding their coasts, Satyanarayana pointed out, “We are attempting to strip away sand dunes and vegetation. Protecting these natural barriers is the only way to ensure a safe city for future generations.”

Vizag needs ‘eco-tourism’ that does not harm the environment rather than developing a concrete jungle of corporate hotels.

Livelihoods of local fishermen should not be traded for the profit of corporate entities, he suggested.

He underlined that any development achieved by damaging nature leads only to destruction and demanded the government to withdraw the CRZ reclassification proposal with immediate effect.