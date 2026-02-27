Man held for making adulterated ginger-garlic paste

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, Khairtabad Zone Team busted a unit manufacturing adulterated ginger-garlic paste in MS Maqtha. Police seized 4,000 kgs of adulterated ginger and garlic paste.

Police arrested Jasani Ilyan (21), owner of JJ Food. According to police, they conducted a surprise inspection at a unit, near Railway Gate, MS Maqtha. During the inspection, it was found that the accused was manufacturing ginger and garlic paste in plastic containers under highly unhygienic conditions.

The prepared paste was stored in open plastic tubs, exposed to dust, flies and other contaminants, rendering the product unsafe and unfit for human consumption. The adulterated ginger and garlic paste is hazardous to human life, also FSSAI License was found printed, which expired and seized the following Ginger & garlic paste.