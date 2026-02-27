  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Saint-Gobain, NAC-AP sign MoU

  • Created On:  27 Feb 2026 9:03 AM IST
Saint-Gobain, NAC-AP sign MoU
X

Amaravati: In a significant step towards strengthening industry-academia collaboration in the construction sector, Saint-Gobain India on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Academy of Construction–AP (NAC-AP), in the presence of Director General G Ganesh Kumar.

A delegation from Saint-Gobain India visited NAC-AP and held detailed discussions with senior officials on promoting advanced construction technologies and industry-aligned skill development. The MoU was formally exchanged during the meeting, marking the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing practical training in modern construction systems. Under the agreement, a dedicated False Ceiling and Drywall Technology Lab will be established at Amaravati in collaboration with NAC-AP. The proposed facility will function as a Centre of Excellence, offering hands-on training to youth, vocational trainees, and construction professionals in contemporary interior systems and lightweight construction technologies.

During the interaction, the Saint-Gobain team highlighted the growing demand for skilled manpower in drywall and false ceiling installations across the rapidly expanding construction industry.

Tags

AmaravatiSaint-Gobain IndiaNational Academy of Construction APIndustry-Academia CollaborationFalse Ceiling and Drywall Technology Lab
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Ramzan shopping picks up pace as stores dangle discounts in city

Ramzan shopping picks up pace as stores dangle discounts in city

National News

More
Share it
X