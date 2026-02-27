Dharnas at drug control offices tomorrow

Rajamahendravaram: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has announced state-wide dharnas at Bulk Drug and Drug Control offices on February 28 (Saturday), demanding improved facilities in government hospitals and primary health centres, stringent action against corruption in the drug control department, prevention of bogus medicines and measures to curb what it termed the growing “medical mafia.”

Addressing a press conference at the CPI office here on Thursday, party State secretariat member Tatipaka Madhu called upon the public to participate in large numbers in the protest programme aimed at safeguarding public health. He alleged that unnecessary medicines were being pushed into the market by large corporate interests exploiting people’s fears about illness. Referring to common ailments such as cold, cough, fever and body pains, he said some scientists had said that medication was not always necessary, but public anxiety often led to excessive consumption of drugs. He said the CPI would continue phased agitations until strict action was taken against the medical mafia. The party will conduct programmes across the State from March 1 to 15 to identify public issues at the ward level and initiate large-scale actions through local bodies, he said.

Madhu further said CPI, along with agricultural labour unions and women’s organisations,’ would organise village-level outreach programmes opposing proposed changes to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. He also demanded Acaste census enumeration before the upcoming local body elections and implementation of 42 per cent reservations for Backwards Classes in local institutions, stating that meetings and seminars would be conducted across districts in coordination with BC organisations. CPI district secretary Rekha Bhaskar Rao and others participated.