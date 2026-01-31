5 die as truck mows down 3 bikes in Berhampur

Berhampur: What began as an ordinary afternoon turned into a scene of indescribable horror on Haldiapadar railway overbridge when reckless speed and negligence unleashed a deadly chain of events. Five bikers were killed on the spot and two others sustained critical injuries after a speeding truck, allegedly moving on the wrong side of the road, rammed headlong into the three motorcycles in a series of devastating collisions on Saturday.

The impact was so severe that the victims had little chance of survival, leaving the overbridge stained with tragedy and stunned silence. The injured were rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Police and Fire Services personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue and relief operations. The bodies of the deceased were recovered from the mangled wreckage and sent for post-mortem examination, as grief-stricken onlookers gathered at the accident site.

According to preliminary investigation, the truck had veered onto the wrong side of the road, turning the overbridge into a death corridor. The driver attempted to flee after the accident but was chased and caught by the police.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives, calling it a heartbreaking incident. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the next of kin of the deceased. Majhi also instructed the authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured.

The tragedy has once again raised pressing questions on road safety, faulty ROB, reckless driving, and enforcement on busy overbridges—where a moment’s lapse can turn metal into a merciless killer.