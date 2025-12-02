5 Killed As Bus Plunges Into Deep Gorge In Uttarakhand’s Tehri District

Five people lost their lives and several others were injured after a passenger bus carrying around 28 people tumbled roughly 70 metres into a gorge near the Kunjapuri–Hindolakhal route in the Narendranagar area of Uttarakhand’s Tehri district on Monday. Officials confirmed that rescue efforts are currently in progress.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reported that the district control room alerted the SDRF Corps Control Room on Monday afternoon, informing them that the bus had slipped off the road within the Narendranagar police station limits. Initial reports suggested the vehicle may have been carrying between 30 and 35 passengers.

Responding to the emergency, SDRF deployed five teams from Post Dhalwala, Post Koti Colony, and the SDRF Corps Headquarters. Officials confirmed five fatalities at the site. The remaining injured passengers are being retrieved from the gorge and transported to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment.

Authorities noted that most of the passengers were reportedly from outside Uttarakhand. Additional details are awaited, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.