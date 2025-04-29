5 more cheetah cubs born in Kuno National Park

Bhopal: In a ground-breaking global effort to protect the endangered cheetah, a remarkable development has taken place in Madhya Pradesh’s (MP) Kuno National Park (KNP) in Sheopur district.

Nirva, a five-year-old female cheetah, has given birth to five cubs, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing translocation project.

Dr Mohan Yadav, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, shared this news on his X platform, stating, “Once again, Kuno National Park has brought us great news. Nirva, a five-year-old female cheetah, has delivered five healthy cubs, bringing the total number of cheetahs in the state to 31.” He applauded the dedication of the Kuno National Park team and credited the achievement to India’s biodiversity conservation efforts under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav also joined in celebrating the event, sharing the update on X as well.