50 lakh people from Nepal take holy bath

Mahakumbh Nagar: Devotees from Nepal coming to Maha Kumbh-2025 are bringing holy akshat and other items from Lord Ram's in-laws' house as offerings for Bade Hanuman Ji temple in Prayagraj. They are also taking back Ganga water and soil from the Sangam to Nepal. There is a remarkable show of faith among the devotees toward the Bade Hanuman Temple and Akshay Vat. Alongside bathing in the Triveni Sangam of Prayagraj, the desire to visit Shri Ram in Ayodhya and Baba Vishwanath in Kashi has surged among the people of Nepal.

The sand and Ganga water from the Sangam are being taken back for use in religious rituals in Nepal. Ram Sigdel, President of the Nepal Association of Tour and Travel Agents Banke Chapter, said that holy akshat has been brought to the Maha Kumbh from Nepal, particularly from Janakpur, the maternal home of Lord Shri Ram.

Devotees from Nepal view the sand and Ganga water of the Sangam as precious and apply it to their foreheads before taking it home. They utilise these holy items in their religious rituals.

The devotees from Nepal appreciating the efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the grand arrangements made by the Yogi government for the Maha Kumbh.

Sigdel highlighted that the arrangements by the Uttar Pradesh government are unparalleled, ensuring that the devotees from Nepal face no difficulties while visiting India.

As part of their visit to India, the devotees were bringing in special offerings like new clothes, jewellery, fruits, dry fruits, and traditional items such as dhoti-kurta and towels have been brought as gifts from the maternal home of Maa Janaki in Nepal.

With the construction of the grand Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the Vishwanath Dham corridor in Kashi, devotees from Nepal have become particularly attracted to these religious sites. Every day, millions from Nepal are arriving in Prayagraj for a dip in the Sangam. Their deep faith and devotion are further enriching the spiritual atmosphere of the Maha Kumbh.