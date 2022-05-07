  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

50 Rupees Hike in Domestic LPG Cylinder Price

50 Rupees Hike in Domestic LPG Cylinder Price
x
Highlights

The latest news is that the price of domestic LPG cylinders has been raised again after a row of price revisions earlier.

The latest news is that the price of domestic LPG cylinders has been raised again after a row of price revisions earlier. After the latest price revision, the price of the cylinder has become Rs 999.50, which is applicable from today. It has just been a couple of months since the prices of the LPG cylinders have increased, and now it again saw a sudden surge in the price.

Earlier, the prices of the 5 kg and 19 kg cylinders were hiked, and now it is increased again. The officials from the government released a statement that the price increase is due to retail inflation based on the Customer Price Index (CPI), which was raised to 7.7% in April. After this announcement, the public expressed their anger at the government for continuously increasing the price of essential commodities like gas and other essentials.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X