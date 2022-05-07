50 Rupees Hike in Domestic LPG Cylinder Price

The latest news is that the price of domestic LPG cylinders has been raised again after a row of price revisions earlier. After the latest price revision, the price of the cylinder has become Rs 999.50, which is applicable from today. It has just been a couple of months since the prices of the LPG cylinders have increased, and now it again saw a sudden surge in the price.

Earlier, the prices of the 5 kg and 19 kg cylinders were hiked, and now it is increased again. The officials from the government released a statement that the price increase is due to retail inflation based on the Customer Price Index (CPI), which was raised to 7.7% in April. After this announcement, the public expressed their anger at the government for continuously increasing the price of essential commodities like gas and other essentials.

