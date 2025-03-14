Live
- TN budget 2025-26: Debt-to-GSDP Ratio pegged at 26.07 pc
- Danish FM dismisses US annexation speculation on Greenland
- Cong-led K'taka govt mulling water tariff hike in Bengaluru
- Premier League: David Moyes named Manager of the Month for February
- Olympic champion Gong to lead China's team at World Indoor Championships
- Telangana Braces for Rising Temperatures, Relief Expected with Thunderstorms Next Week
- Rod-wielding man assaults devotees in Golden Temple, arrested
- Kolkata Challenge golf: England's Joshua Berry shoots course record 62, shares lead with Chouhan
- Bandi Sanjay Kumar Emphasises Unity in Diversity During Holi Celebrations in Karimnagar
- Man Arrested for Chain Snatching in KPHB Colony; CCTV Footage Aids Investigation
50 weapons, ammunition found in joint operation by Army, other forces in Manipur
In a series of joint search operations, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles along with other security forces recovered 50 weapons, a large cache of ammunition and war-like stores from four districts of trouble-torn Manipur, officials said on Friday.
Imphal: In a series of joint search operations, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles along with other security forces recovered 50 weapons, a large cache of ammunition and war-like stores from four districts of trouble-torn Manipur, officials said on Friday.
A Defence spokesman said that the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, the CRPF, BSF, ITBP and Manipur Police launched Intelligence-based operations in the hill and valley districts of Chandel, Imphal West, Kakching and Thoubal districts and recovered 50 weapons, Improvised Devices, grenades, ammunition and war-like stores during the last 48 hours.
The security forces also destroyed bunkers in the Kangpokpi district of Manipur. Such bunkers were set up by both Koki-Zo and Meitei armed volunteers to defend their localities.
The Defence spokesman said that of the 50 arms recovered, the Army and Assam Rifles acting on Intelligence inputs recovered 23 improvised mortars (Pompi), three AK series rifles, one INSAS rifle, one Carbine, two muzzle loaded rifle, one 0.303 rifle, five pistols, huge quantities of ammunition and war-like stores from Laijang areas in the hilly Chandel district.
Similarly, in Thoubal district, the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police recovered two 9 mm Carbines, one 12 bore rifle, one Single Bore Barrel Rifle (SBBL) and three Pistols. One mortar, one 12 bore rifle and one pistol were recovered from Singjamei areas in Imphal West district in a joint operation by the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police, the spokesman said.
During a joint operation by the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police, they recovered one carbine, one 0.303 rifle and two single barrel rifles from Wangoo areas of Kakching district.
The recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police. The Defence spokesman said that these coordinated efforts by security forces highlight their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in Manipur that has seen major strife in the last nearly two years.