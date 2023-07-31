5.83 crore file ITRs so far No extension likely

New Delhi: Only a day is left before the end of July 31 deadline for ITR filing. It is expected that there will not be any extension of the ITR due date by the Income Tax Department this year. According to data shared by the Income Tax Department, a record number of taxpayers have already filed their ITRs for FY 2022-23 (AY 2023-24). "5.83 crore #ITRs have been filed till 1 pm on July 30 crossing the number of ITRs filed till 31st July, last year," the I-T department tweeted. Giving statistics of the tax return filing, the department said more than 46 lakh successful logins on the e-filing portal were seen till 1 pm on Sunday. On Saturday, there were more than 1.78 crore successful e-filing logins. In recent weeks, reports have confirmed that the government is not contemplating any extension of the due date beyond July 31. Taxpayers, whose accounts don’t need to be audited, are required to file their returns by Monday. Not filing ITR before the due date can have several consequences. Therefore, it is recommended to file returns before the end of the due date. This blog will provide you with recent updates on ITR filing Due Date and relevant last-minute tips to help you file your returns correctly.