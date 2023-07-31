Live
- PL Stock Report: Supreme Industries (SI IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Robust volume growth amid margin adjustment - Downgrade to 'HOLD'
- KCR to chair Cabinet meeting today
- BRS, a B-team of BJP, says KA Paul
- POWERGRID organises chess tourney
- Vishwak’s next titled ‘Gangs of Godavari;’ glimpse looks raw and rustic
- 73-year-old woman suffocated to death by volunteer in Visakhapatnam
- Yamuna River: Search Continues For Missing Boys Feared Drowned In Alipur
- Heavy rains to lash Telangana on August 1, light rains today
- FIR Registered Against ITLF Spokesperson Ginza Vualzong For Promoting Enmity In Manipur
- Chiranjeevi hails ‘Baby’ movie and it’s team; says film is an educative film
5.83 crore file ITRs so far No extension likely
Only a day is left before the end of July 31 deadline for ITR filing. It is expected that there will not be any extension of the ITR due date by the Income Tax Department this year. According to data shared by the Income Tax Department, a record number of taxpayers have already filed their ITRs for FY 2022-23 (AY 2023-24). "5.83 crore #ITRs have been filed till 1 pm on July 30 crossing the number of ITRs filed till 31st July, last year," the I-T department tweeted.
New Delhi: Only a day is left before the end of July 31 deadline for ITR filing. It is expected that there will not be any extension of the ITR due date by the Income Tax Department this year. According to data shared by the Income Tax Department, a record number of taxpayers have already filed their ITRs for FY 2022-23 (AY 2023-24). "5.83 crore #ITRs have been filed till 1 pm on July 30 crossing the number of ITRs filed till 31st July, last year," the I-T department tweeted. Giving statistics of the tax return filing, the department said more than 46 lakh successful logins on the e-filing portal were seen till 1 pm on Sunday. On Saturday, there were more than 1.78 crore successful e-filing logins. In recent weeks, reports have confirmed that the government is not contemplating any extension of the due date beyond July 31. Taxpayers, whose accounts don’t need to be audited, are required to file their returns by Monday. Not filing ITR before the due date can have several consequences. Therefore, it is recommended to file returns before the end of the due date. This blog will provide you with recent updates on ITR filing Due Date and relevant last-minute tips to help you file your returns correctly.