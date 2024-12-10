6 advanced fireboats to be deployed for fire safety

Mahakumbh Nagar : Preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 are in full swing, with the Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Department making significant strides to ensure the safety of millions of devotees. In a historic move, six fireboats will be deployed in the fair area, marking the first-ever such initiative in the history of Kumbh and the country, aimed at making the Mahakumbh a fire accident-free zone.

These fireboats will remain stationed along the ghats of the fair area, ensuring readiness to respond swiftly to fire emergencies. Equipped to accelerate the quick response process, these boats will effectively prevent fire incidents on riverfront ghats while also acting as shields to safeguard firefighters during high-risk fire operations.

To ensure Mahakumbh remains a fire-accident-free zone, a total budget of Rs 131.48 crore has been allocated for vehicles and equipment, including Rs 66.75 crore designated for the Fire department and Rs 64.73 crore from the departmental budget.

Chief Fire Officer and Mahakumbh Nodal Officer Pramod Sharma confirmed that Rs 1.38 crore is being spent on six advanced fireboats, which will be deployed at the Sangam and on other ghats by the last week of December.