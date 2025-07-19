  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

6 Naxals killed in Narayanpur encounter

6 Naxals killed in Narayanpur encounter
x
Highlights

Narayanpur: Six Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said. A...

Narayanpur: Six Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said. A gunfight broke out in the afternoon in the forest of Abujhmad region when joint teams of security forces were out on an anti-Naxal operation following inputs about the presence of ultras, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI. "Multiple exchanges of fire between the security forces and Maoists occurred since the afternoon. So far, the bodies of six Maoists have been recovered from the encounter site along with AK-47/SLR rifles, other weapons, explosive material and daily use items," he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick