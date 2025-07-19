Live
6 Naxals killed in Narayanpur encounter
Narayanpur: Six Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said. A gunfight broke out in the afternoon in the forest of Abujhmad region when joint teams of security forces were out on an anti-Naxal operation following inputs about the presence of ultras, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI. "Multiple exchanges of fire between the security forces and Maoists occurred since the afternoon. So far, the bodies of six Maoists have been recovered from the encounter site along with AK-47/SLR rifles, other weapons, explosive material and daily use items," he said.
