6 People Including Pilot Killed As Chopper Crashes Near Kedarnath

Officials have reported that a helicopter transporting pilgrims crashed today near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand, killing six persons, including the pilot. They added that a rescue effort was in progress and that six bodies had so far been found after the chopper crashed close to Garu Chatti.

Just after leaving Kedarnath, the chopper crashed and sources confirmed that all the six people are dead. Aryan Aviation's Bell-407 helicopter (VT-RPN) was crashed at 11:45 a.m. According to the Rudraprayag CO, rescue crews are en route to the crash site.

Although the exact reason for the collision is yet unknown, reports indicate that severe weather conditions, including fog and limited visibility, may have contributed.

According to reports, nine private helicopter services are in use on the routes that take pilgrims from the ghati to the Kedarnath shrine. In the Rudraprayag district, pilgrims can take a helicopter flight from Guptkashi, Phata, or Sirsi to the Kedarnath shrine.