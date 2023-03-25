6 platoons of police to be deployed during Thakurani Yatra

Six platoons of police force would be deployed for the biennial Thakurani Yatra here from April 4 to May 1. The 'Thakurani Yatra' Management Committee, headed by Desi Behera P Durga Prasad, held discussions with Berhampur Sub-Collector Ashutosh Kulkarni C on conducting the festival. Senior officers of police, fire brigade, BeMC and PHED were present. Issues such as controlling the rush of devotees, drinking water facilities and installation of CCTV cameras were discussed in the meeting. BeMC would deploy a mobile van to maintain sanitation.





A total of 112 pieces of wood, including 48 poles, are being used for the temporary abode of Buddhi Thakurani in front of the house of Desi Behera P Durga Prasad in Desi Behera Sahi. Bamboo for the temporary abode was brought from Bikashpur, situated on the foothills of Kalua Hills. 'Chabuka' wood was brought from Narendrapur and 'Salapa' branches from Kalua hills.





A 120 feet long, 40 feet wide and 14.6 feet high tent would be constructed from 'Dharmajhanda' to 'Gud Bazaar'. It is being constructed by Budhia Maharana of Harihar Nagar in Gosaninuagaon and supported by 12 carpenters and six labourers for the last 40 years. The male members of these families engage themselves in the construction work without taking any wages. Forty years ago, the labour charge was Rs 3 and now it is Rs 650 per day, said Budhia Maharana. The masons and labourers started the construction work of the temporary abode on Thursday.











