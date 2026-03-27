60-day fuel stocks available: Centre

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said all petrol pumps across the country are adequately stocked and operating normally, with no rationing of petrol or diesel.

"Crude oil supplies for the next 60 days have already been tied up by Indian oil companies. There is no supply gap."

India, it said, has 74 days of total crude oil and fuel stocking capacity.

Prajapati Nautiyal, officer on special duty (OSD) for the Char Dham Yatra Administration Organisation, stated that around 2 million commercial and domestic LPG cylinders will be required for hotels, restaurants, and roadside eateries during the Char Dham Yatra, which is set to begin next month.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, he added that a report regarding this requirement has already been sent to the government.

Nayara Energy, India's largest private fuel retailer, on Thursday raised petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 3 a litre, passing on part of the recent surge in global oil prices following the war in the Middle East, sources said.

Fuel marketing companies in India have been under strain as retail petrol and diesel prices remained frozen despite a nearly 50 per cent surge in international oil prices since February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military strikes against Iran, triggering sweeping retaliation from Tehran.