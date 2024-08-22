65-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped On Karnataka Hospital Premises; Accused Arrested

A 65-year-old woman was reportedly raped at a government hospital in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district, according to police statements on Thursday. The alleged perpetrator, a 25-year-old man who was also at the hospital for treatment, has been apprehended.

The incident occurred around 2 am on Wednesday. The woman, who had traveled from a nearby village for medical care, decided to stay at the hospital overnight due to the late hour.

While she was resting on the hospital grounds, the accused, identified as Irfan, allegedly assaulted her, police reported.

Hearing her cries, bystanders in the hospital intervened, rescuing the woman and detaining the suspect until police arrived.

Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police Kushal Chouksey confirmed the incident, stating that the crime took place on the hospital campus, not inside the facility. He added that initial evidence suggests rape, and a case has been filed under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (rape).

The woman is currently receiving treatment at the hospital, and an investigation is ongoing.

This incident follows national outrage within the medical community over the recent rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar hospital.