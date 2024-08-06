69 vehicles seized in drive against drunken driving

Bhubaneswar: Inan effort to curb anti-social activities and enhance road safety, the Commissionerate Police intensified its drive against drunken driving under the “Safe City Drive” initiative. The operation, carried out here on Saturday night, led to the seizure of 69 vehicles.

Under the supervision of Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda and DCP Prateek Singh, the enforcement drive was conducted by the police stations of Bhubaneswar, Kharvelnagar, Khandagiri, Airfield, Nayapalli, Saheed Nagar, Bharatpur, Badagada, Airport, Infocity, Lingaraj, Nandankanan, Mancheswar, Laxmisagar, Maitri Vihar, Chandrasekharpur, Traffic PS -I & II.

Eight platoons of police force were deployed and more than 20 vulnerable points across Bhubaneswar came under the scanner. During the operation, the Bhubaneswar Traffic Police Station-I and Traffic Police Station-II seized 36 vehicles, including 13 two-wheelers and 23 four-wheelers. The seized vehicles include Mercedes, MG Comet, Thar, Tata Harrier, Kia Seltos, Tata Safari, Tata Nexon and Brezza.

Several violators attempted to evade police at checkpoints by making U-turns and driving dangerously in reverse under the influence of alcohol. Prepared for such eventualities, the police teams used spikes to stop and seize these vehicles. Cases will be filed in the court against the violators.

The violators have to pay fines in the court and after obtaining release order, they can take their seized vehicles. Police have recommended to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to suspend the driving licences of the violators.

Criminal cases have been filed against nine heavily drunk drivers, who tried to run over the police team driving recklessly on the wrong side and for obstructing police in discharging their duty.

Adopting a “Zero Tolerance Approach,” Police Commissioner Panda appealed to the public to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol for ensuring road safety and protecting lives. ”The safety of our citizens is our top priority. We urge everyone to refrain from drunken driving, as it poses significant danger not only to the violators but also to the public on the road,” he said.