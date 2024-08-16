Live
Just In
7 cops suspended for helping smugglers
Koraput: Seven Odisha police personnel, including three sub-inspectors, were suspended on Wednesday for allegedly aiding ganja smugglers during an operation in Machkund, an officer said. A security team intercepted a four-wheeler laden with ganja in the Machkund area a few days ago, he said.
It was later discovered that the police officers, in collusion with the smugglers, allegedly accepted bribes and allowed the smugglers to escape, seizing only the vehicle carrying the contraband.
“After receiving inputs about the police team’s involvement in helping the smugglers escape in exchange for money, an inquiry was conducted, and the allegations were found to be true,” DIG (South-Western Range) Charan Singh Meena said. Following the inquiry, those involved were suspended and departmental proceedings have been initiated, he said. “The seized ganja is estimated to weigh over 400 kgs,” he said.