70 tour operators attending Odisha Travel Bazaar

Bhubaneswar: More than 70 domestic tour operators from 18 States are attending the Odisha Travel Bazaar which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Speaking at the inauguration of the Odisha Travel Bazaar at Eco Retreat Konark virtually on Wednesday, Naveen said Odisha has taken a lot of steps to develop tourism in the State.
‘’In the recent past, Odisha has taken strides to develop and introduce several niche tourism experiences. With products which are centered around key tourism offerings to match global standards, Odisha will be able to attract the finest brands in the business of travel and hospitality... ‘’, he said. Odisha Tourism Director Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav said the State is focusing on new and innovative products such as Eco Retreats, boat clubs, yachts, caravans, camping, etc, to lure new-age travellers. Eco-tour nature camps being operated by the Forest department through local community participation are the State’s offerings on sustainable and responsible tourism, he said.
Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) Chairman Lenin Mohanty said Odisha Travel Bazaar is providing a platform for interacting with stakeholders of travel and tourism industry from across the globe and also to help them experience the tourism products of the State.