700 Kashmiri Students Remain Stranded In Iran Despite Ongoing Evacuation Operations

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association announced on Friday that approximately 700 Kashmiri students remain trapped in various Iranian cities, including Tehran, Kerman, Gilan, Shiraz, and Arak, as evacuation operations continue under India's Operation Sindhu mission.

According to the association's official statement, rescue efforts are actively underway to bring these students home safely. The organization confirmed they maintain continuous communication with India's Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Embassy in Tehran, and the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister's Office to coordinate the safe return of all stranded students.

The evacuation strategy involves first moving students from their current locations to more secure areas before facilitating their departure through designated border crossings, particularly via Mashhad and other approved routes. Association officials emphasized that all students currently remain safe despite the challenging circumstances.

Two Kashmiri students who suffered injuries during the crisis have already been transferred to safer locations, with arrangements being finalized for their evacuation within the next 48 hours. The association expressed commitment to ensuring every stranded student returns home safely.

Iranian officials have demonstrated cooperation in facilitating the evacuation process. Mohammad Javad Hosseini, deputy chief of mission at Iran's embassy, stated during a Friday media briefing that despite Iran's closed airspace due to regional tensions, special arrangements were being made to allow safe passage for Indian nationals.

The evacuation operations have already achieved significant progress, with flights carrying nearly 1,000 Indian students arriving in Delhi on Friday night and Saturday. These successful evacuations occurred after Iranian authorities agreed to open their airspace specifically for Indian rescue operations amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

Operation Sindhu represents India's comprehensive effort to extract Indian students from Iran as regional security conditions deteriorate. The mission highlights the challenges faced by thousands of Indian students pursuing education abroad when geopolitical tensions escalate into active conflict zones.

The association continues coordinating with relevant authorities to ensure the remaining 700 Kashmiri students are safely relocated and evacuated as quickly as possible, emphasizing their commitment to bringing every student home despite the complex security environment.