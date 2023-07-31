8 students from Delhi schools represent India at the 25th World Scout Jamboree

New Delhi: A group of 8 CWSN students from Delhi Government Schools will represent India at the 25th World Scout Jamboree being held in South Korea. This group participating in the Jamboree will depart for South Korea tonight. Education Minister Atishi met with the group on Monday and encouraged them to participate. It is to be noted that for the first time in global history, a contingent of children with special needs (CWSN) is participating in the World Scout Jamboree.





She said that participating in this event will assist students grow self-confidence and self-esteem. It will play an important role in inclusive education, help students build their careers, and give them the opportunity to engage with and learn from students from different nations while also being acquainted with their cultures. We are really proud that 8 special needs children from Delhi government schools are attending the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea. Students in our schools have demonstrated that there is no shortage of potential in our schools; they only need opportunity. As a result, our school students are now representing Delhi and bringing honor to the country at the national and international levels.





Atishi stated that the students with special needs from Delhi government schools who are competing in this worldwide tournament are not only an inspiration to other students with special needs but to everyone. They are sending a strong message to the entire world that with hard work and talent, they can achieve anything and work to change society's opinion of them. She stated that CM Arvind Kejriwal's objective is to provide equal chances for all children. In this regard, the students representing Delhi at the World Scout Jamboree will uphold this vision in front of the entire world and prove that they are no less than anyone else.





She further added that the entire expense of this visit is being borne by the Kejriwal government. The 25th World Scout Jamboree, which will take place from August 1 to August 12, 2023, will focus on enhancing participants' leadership and life skills through scouting activities and encouraging them to become engaged citizens. It highlights scouting's core ideals and practices, global citizenship education, and sustainable development education as they pertain to current challenges.

