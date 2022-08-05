823 new Covid cases, 2 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Covid upward surge continued in J&K on Friday where 823 new cases and 2 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said the cases included 633 from Kashmir division and 190 from Jammu division, while there was also a death each in both divisions, taking the number of people killed by coronavirus in the Union Territory to 4,776.

Since the pandemic started, 468,245 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 458,336 people have recovered.

Alerted by the recent upward surge in the number of Covid positive cases, authorities have made wearing of masks mandatory in all 20 districts of J&K.